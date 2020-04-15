What is the TikTok Knee Challenge? It's a lot more difficult than you think!

This TikTok challenge requires strength, and it really isn't as simple as it first seems.

Some of TikTok's newest challenges are all about testing what your body can do. They test your limits through exercise, or even something really ordinary, because something that one person finds really easy, another person can find really difficult.

And that's exactly what this TikTok challenge is all about. The Knee Challenge, also called the Get Up With One Leg Challenge is definitely a test of strength, and it's really interesting to try with your friends and family and compare the results.

RIDDLE: Man on London Bridge riddle solved!

What is the Knee Challenge?

The challenge involves getting down onto one knee. No you're not proposing on TikTok, this is an actual challenge I promise.

Then, you have to put your hands behind your back and try to get up. That's it. Sounds easy right? Well it's really not!

You can do the challenge anywhere, at work, at home, in the middle of a shopping centre, it really doesn't matter. It's so quick and simple to do.

How do you do the Knee challenge?

Set up your phone on a tripod or ask someone to film the TikTok for you.

Get down onto one knee, as if you're kneeling but only with one leg.

Then, put your hands behind your back.

Now use all your strength to try to get up onto two feet. It's a lot more difficult than it sounds!

Is it really as easy as it looks?

This TikTok challenge is a weird one. Some people find it really easy, like so easy that they wonder why it's even a challenge.

Others find it really difficult, and can't get up at all. It's all about how much strength you have in your legs, and the results of the challenge differ hugely. So as you'd expect, there are a lot of failed attempts!

But if you are one of the talented ones who find it really easy to do, lots of people are changing the challenge to make it more difficult by holding your leg behind your back and then trying to get up. Although I think this one might actually be impossible to do without falling over.

NEW FILTER: TikTok has a Teeth Whitener