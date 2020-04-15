Killing Eve: Who plays Dasha in series 3? Meet the actress behind Villanelle's stern mentor

The BBC's Killing Eve is back on our screens at long last and introduces us to a host of new character but just who is the actress behind Dasha?

Killing Eve has been one of the best shows on television since it first hit our screens in 2018.

One of the biggest areas of the show that has received praise is the fact that almost all of the show's characters are women and not only that but they're portrayed so brilliantly by both the writers and actors alike.

Now, in April 2020, series 3 of Killing Eve has finally arrived and introduces us to a host of new characters.

One of the key new additions is Dasha, Villanelle's former trainer and mentor but who is the actress playing this enigmatic new character?

READ MORE: BBC iPlayer's Killing Eve release schedule explained

Killing Eve series 3

Killing Eve's third series got underway on April 13th on BBC iPlayer here in the UK.

The new series continues the story sometime after the events of series 2.

After the confrontation in Rome, Eve is back in London and is living in Koreatown, still suffering from the bullet wound inflicted by Villanelle who, meanwhile, is now living in Spain and hopes to settle down to married life.

However, it's at her wedding where she encounters and uninvited guest, Dasha, her former trainer and mentor.

Who plays Dasha in Killing Eve?

Dasha is played by Dame Harriet Walter in Killing Eve series 3.

Dasha, who is a one-time Olympic athlete-turned spy, crashes Villanelle's wedding in the hopes of getting her top assassin back in the game.

The 69-year-old actress playing Dasha, Harriet Walter, is a veteran of over 100 film and TV acting roles and, if that wasn't a big enough claim to fame, is the niece of the late, great Sir Christopher Lee.

Dame Harriet Walter: Films and TV

The first of Harriet Walter's 106 film and TV acting roles came in the 1979 BBC mini-series Rebecca.

Since then, she's appeared in some truly big-name productions and has roles in the likes of Sense & Sensibility, Atonement, Law & Order UK, Downton Abbey, Call the Midwife, The Crown and even had a small cameo role in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It'll be hugely fascinating to see how Harriet Walter's Dasha slots into the Killing Eve story in season 3, especially with Villanelle seeming so pleased to see her at the wedding.

Killing Eve series 3 continues to arrive on BBC iPlayer on Mondays until the final episode lands on June 1st here in the UK.