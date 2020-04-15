How to download Journey for free on PS4 - Play At Home Initiative

PS4 players will soon be able to download Journey for free as a part of Sony's Play At Home Initiative.

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak forcing us all to stay indoors, Sony have announced a Play At Home Initiative to help convince you to keep your butt firmly planted on the couch or in bed. As part of the scheme, PlayStation 4 players will be able to download both Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free.

There's a lot of games PS4 players can enjoy during this month and May including the King of JRPGs Persona 5 Royal, the bloated 'remake' of Final Fantasy VII, and Predator Hunting Grounds which comes out on April 24th.

However, if you're struggling financially and/or don't wish to spend £40+ on video games, then Sony has your back as Journey and the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection will both soon be available to download for free.

Sony giving games away for free

In addition to giving games away for free, Sony are also supporting their independent development partners with $10 million.

Details about the fund and its participation criteria are yet to be announced.

As for when Journey and Uncharted will become downloadable for the cost of nada, you needn't threat about the wait being too long.

When can I download Journey for free on PS4?

PS4 players can download Journey for free on April 16th at 04:00 BST.

As for elsewhere, Sony announced that Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection will both be free on April 15th at 20:00 PDT.

Downloading either or both games will allow you to keep them forever, but you'll need to pick them up before May 5th. And no, you don't need a PS Plus subscription.

Sony also shared in their blog post that game downloads may take a while longer than usual thanks to their goal in preserving internet access in the US and Europe.

If you've somehow never played the Uncharted trilogy or Journey, then you're in for a good time as Nathan Drake's original three adventures are some of the PS3's best exclusives only now with enhanced visuals.

As for Journey, there's a reason it won so many game awards back in 2013 at the GDC and Baftas. It's by no means one of the longest games you'll ever play, but it is certainly one of the more unforgettable.