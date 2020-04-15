Jamie Redknapp makes comment about Leeds United getting promoted this season

Leeds United are currently leading the way in the Championship table, with nine games left to play.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Sky Sports Football Show that he wants Leeds United to earn promotion this season.

Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004, but they have never been so close to returning to the top flight as they current are.

Leeds are seven points clear of third placed Fulham, with just nine games left to play in the Championship season.

And Redknapp is hoping that Marcelo Bielsa’s men get the job done, as he thinks they would be a great addition to the top tier.

“Going to Elland Road it was such an intimidating place,” Redknapp recalled from his playing days.

“Bielsa has done a really good job there, and Leeds in the Premier League would certainly add their fans and the noise level.

“They deserve it, there has been a lot of pain at that club over the years, and they would certainly add an enormous amount.”

Leeds have famously not coped well under pressure when going for promotion, but they appeared to be racing towards the line before the suspension of play.

Leeds had won their last five Championship matches before the season was halted, as they closed in on promotion.

The hope around Elland Road is that the break in play does not halt their momentum too much, if the Championship season is to restart in June.