Quick links

Everton

Manchester United

Serie A

Premier League

Jaap Stam thinks Everton linked star could've played for treble-winning Manchester United

Danny Owen
3 Apr 2001: Carsten Jancker (left) of Bayern Munich tussles with Jaap Stam
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to bring Luis Alberto back to the Premier League from Serie A title-challengers Lazio.

Luis Alberto of SS Lazio in action during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico on February 29, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Jaap Stam believes Everton linked Luis Alberto is a ‘great player’ who could have played for the Dutchman’s treble-winning Manchester United side, in quotes reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

In December, The Toffees made one of the most eye-catching and high-profile appointments in their entire history. In Carlo Ancelotti, one of the world’s most successful and recognisable coaches is now pulling the strings on Merseyside while giving Everton the kind of pulling power in the transfer market that, previously, they could have only dreamed of.

Everton have been linked with a host of top-class performers in recent weeks, including Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly and James Rodriguez. And, according to Corriere dello Sera, Alberto is a target too.

 

A man who flopped down the road at Liverpool is one of Europe’s most influential attacking midfielders these days, producing 15 assists to get Lazio fans dreaming of Scudetto glory again.

In fact, the last time Lazio lifted the Serie A title, Stam was still strutting his stuff at Manchester United. And a man who shone during Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary treble-winning campaign of 1998/99 believes that Alberto would have challenged Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and co for a place at Old Trafford in another era.

23 Nov 1999: Gabriel Batistuta of Fiorentina shoots past Jaap Stam of Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League group B match at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy....

"Great player. One like this could have played in my Manchester United, perhaps not as a starter,” Stam adds with a smile. “If you want to be at the top you have to have talents like him."

It seems unlikely that Alberto will be returning to England’s north West this summer despite the allure of Ancelotti, however.

The Spanish international admitted in an Instagram Q&A over the weekend that he is hoping to sign a new contract with Lazio instead.

Lazio football player Luis Alberto celebrating after score the goal during the match Lazio-Udinese in the Olimpic stadium. Rome (Italy), December 1st, 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch