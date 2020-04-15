Jaap Stam thinks Everton linked star could've played for treble-winning Manchester United

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to bring Luis Alberto back to the Premier League from Serie A title-challengers Lazio.

Jaap Stam believes Everton linked Luis Alberto is a ‘great player’ who could have played for the Dutchman’s treble-winning Manchester United side, in quotes reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

In December, The Toffees made one of the most eye-catching and high-profile appointments in their entire history. In Carlo Ancelotti, one of the world’s most successful and recognisable coaches is now pulling the strings on Merseyside while giving Everton the kind of pulling power in the transfer market that, previously, they could have only dreamed of.

Everton have been linked with a host of top-class performers in recent weeks, including Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly and James Rodriguez. And, according to Corriere dello Sera, Alberto is a target too.

A man who flopped down the road at Liverpool is one of Europe’s most influential attacking midfielders these days, producing 15 assists to get Lazio fans dreaming of Scudetto glory again.

In fact, the last time Lazio lifted the Serie A title, Stam was still strutting his stuff at Manchester United. And a man who shone during Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary treble-winning campaign of 1998/99 believes that Alberto would have challenged Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and co for a place at Old Trafford in another era.

"Great player. One like this could have played in my Manchester United, perhaps not as a starter,” Stam adds with a smile. “If you want to be at the top you have to have talents like him."

It seems unlikely that Alberto will be returning to England’s north West this summer despite the allure of Ancelotti, however.

The Spanish international admitted in an Instagram Q&A over the weekend that he is hoping to sign a new contract with Lazio instead.