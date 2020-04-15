'Isn't a massive step up': Some Aston Villa fans mock £30m Newcastle transfer rumour

Aston Villa's John McGinn has been linked with Newcastle United.

Aston Villa face an uncertain time, as their relegation fate is yet to be decided with the Premier League season shelved due to the ongoing global pandemic.

If Villa do end up going down to the Championship again, they may face some financial issues, meaning key players may have to be sacrificed to raise funds.

The Daily Star not only claim that Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all prepared to spend over £50million on Villa star Jack Grealish, but also that Newcastle want John McGinn.

It's claimed that Steve Bruce wants to sign McGinn again, having brought him for Villa for just £2.5million in 2018; now, Newcastle may launch a £30million move.

With the Newcastle takeover moving closer, Bruce may have big money to spend, and it's no surprise to see him want McGinn again having seen him star at Villa.

The midfielder has been impressive in his first Premier League season, and a return to the top flight would be inevitable if Villa do suffer relegation.

However, Villa fans have been mocking the rumour, suggesting that Bruce is 'having a laugh' if he thinks that he can sign McGin for £30million, believing he is worth much, much more.

Others don't think Newcastle is a step up from Villa, and refuse to even entertain the idea of him heading to St James' Park this summer...

30 million and to Newcastle Not a chance — Heart Of The Holte (@HeartOfTheHolte) April 13, 2020

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is reportedly targeting John McGinn in a £30m deal [Daily Star]



I wonder whether he wants McGinn’s left or right boot? #avfc #nufc



pic.twitter.com/rqMkF1fHvk — Total Villa (@Total_Villa) April 13, 2020

April Fools was almost a fortnight ago — Dani (@beds_villafan) April 13, 2020

Cant see this happening as leavin for newcastle isnt a massive step up ? — Jon Morris (@poz_123) April 13, 2020

£30 million! He is having a laugh..... — Lime Lizard Design (@LIMELIZARD09) April 13, 2020

If we go down I can actually see this happening. McGinn gets a move closer to home, Bruce has his new player that he buys at every club.



I mean, as he's 25x the player Delph was he's easily good enough for ANY team in the league and it would be a waste. But I can see it. — Matt AVFC (@everysongsung) April 13, 2020

Hmmm. Drinkwater cost Chelsea 35 million, yet Mcginn worth only 30? No chance. — Jon Bowler (@jon_bowler) April 13, 2020

I refuse to entertain John McGinn going to Newcastle. It's just not something I'm mentally capable of doing. — Tom McGowan (@tompmcgowan) April 15, 2020

£30M wouldn't buy Super John McGinn's hair he's just shaved off. https://t.co/NMjRXt9Ir6 — Dean (@Dean1874_) April 13, 2020