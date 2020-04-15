Quick links

'Isn't a massive step up': Some Aston Villa fans mock £30m Newcastle transfer rumour

Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa's John McGinn has been linked with Newcastle United.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa face an uncertain time, as their relegation fate is yet to be decided with the Premier League season shelved due to the ongoing global pandemic.

If Villa do end up going down to the Championship again, they may face some financial issues, meaning key players may have to be sacrificed to raise funds.

The Daily Star not only claim that Everton, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all prepared to spend over £50million on Villa star Jack Grealish, but also that Newcastle want John McGinn.

 

It's claimed that Steve Bruce wants to sign McGinn again, having brought him for Villa for just £2.5million in 2018; now, Newcastle may launch a £30million move.

With the Newcastle takeover moving closer, Bruce may have big money to spend, and it's no surprise to see him want McGinn again having seen him star at Villa.

The midfielder has been impressive in his first Premier League season, and a return to the top flight would be inevitable if Villa do suffer relegation.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

However, Villa fans have been mocking the rumour, suggesting that Bruce is 'having a laugh' if he thinks that he can sign McGin for £30million, believing he is worth much, much more.

Others don't think Newcastle is a step up from Villa, and refuse to even entertain the idea of him heading to St James' Park this summer...

Villa fans look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on October 19, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

