Is Sports Direct closed? Here's what you need to know

A number of businesses have temporarily shut their doors, but is Sports Direct closed?

With everything going on, it helps to know which shops are open.

The UK lockdown continues and the public has already spent weeks helping to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 to unaffected households.

In an initial statement, Boris Johnson ordered us to adhere to government guidelines. These included only going to work if absolutely necessary and only shopping for essentials, while limiting going out for exercise to once a day.

Our shared aim is to help save lives and reduce the strain on health services, and the best way to do just that is staying home. However, everybody is aware that going out sometimes is inevitable.

Non-essential businesses have been forced to close their doors, but there has been somewhat of a debate regarding which businesses can be considered essential.

Does Sports Direct fall under that category?

Is Sports Direct closed?

Yes, Sports Direct stores are closed. However, customers are still able to place orders with the retailer online.

Over on the website, they addressed store closures, expressing: "Following government guidance, we closed all our retail stores on the 23rd March. We'll reopen as soon as we're told it is safe to do so."

Continued: "If you ordered something to be delivered in store, don’t worry, we will have that delivered to your invoice address instead. If you had an appointment booked in one of our stores, this will be automatically cancelled for you."

The subject of deliveries is also acknowledged: "Our team are working hard behind the scenes to get your order out to you as quickly as we can. This might mean your order is split into separate deliveries or it might take a little bit longer than normal. If you ordered something to be delivered in store, don’t worry, we will have that delivered to your invoice address instead. We will send you all the usual tracking links, however, please allow up to 10 days for your order to arrive."

Mike Ashley addresses COVID-19 response

As highlighted by The Guardian, boss Mike Ashley has since voiced his apologies after attempting to keep chains open when non-essential businesses were made to close.

He has expressed in an open letter: "I am deeply apologetic about the misunderstandings of the last few days... Given what has taken place over the last few days, I thought it was necessary to address and apologise for much of what has been reported across various media outlets regarding my personal actions and those of the Frasers Group business.”

Addressing a tweet and letter to Boris Johnson - "should we open our stores in the morning?" - he added: "Our intentions were only to seek clarity from the government as to whether we should keep some of our stores open. We would never have acted against their advice. In hindsight, our emails to the government were ill-judged and poorly timed, when they clearly had much greater pressures than ours to deal with. On top of this our communications to our employees and the public on this was poor."

Check out the full statement in the below tweet:

An open apology from our CEO Mike Ashley pic.twitter.com/q76uCq4btN — Sports Direct (@SportsDirectUK) March 27, 2020

Sports Direct: Returns and customer services

Under the circumstances, some may be curious about returns.

Well, they address this on the website: "If you've sent an online purchase back to us for a refund, this should be processed in the usual timeframe and you'll receive an email to confirm this has been actioned. For more information about returns click here."

It's also noted that the customer service team is working remotely, and accordingly, customers should allow up to ten days for a response from the team.

