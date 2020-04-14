Is KFC open during lockdown? Recent update surprises fast food lovers

Many businesses have temporarily closed their doors, but is KFC open during lockdown?

As the UK lockdown continues, people are increasingly contemplating the things they miss the most...

Going into town for a few bits before heading out to meet your mates in the pub, going to the cinema, popping round to see your family. The list goes on, but rather high upon lists we've seen is fast-food, from McDonald's to Subway.

A number of fast-food retailers closed their doors temporarily in cooperation with government guidelines. Weeks ago now, Boris Johnson informed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. He also mentioned only going out for exercise once a day, but with lots choosing to disregard these rules, we expect they'll be revised in the near future.

We're still set to be in lockdown for a few more weeks before further plans are announced, which is why it's worth knowing which comforts are still available.

For many, one of those comforts is KFC. Is it open?

Is KFC open during lockdown?

A small selection of KFC stores are open during lockdown but only for delivery with a limited menu.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, a KFC spokesperson recently announced: "Over the last week, we’ve reopened our Deansgate and Hulme restaurants. They’re open for delivery only and are serving a limited menu, operated by fewer team members with new procedures in place to help ensure we’re following social distancing guidelines."

They added: "There’s still a need for affordable, accessible food at this time - so we want to do our part. We’re also donating hundreds of meals from both restaurants to those on the frontline, including the NHS and key workers, in partnership with Deliveroo."

As listed by the Mirror, here's where stores have reopened:

Stockport

Staffordshire

Birmingham

Hulme

Portsmouth

Bracknell

Ipswich

Glasgow

Great Western Retail Park branches

Enfield

Manchester

KFC: COVID-19 update

Over on the website, KFC posted an update on March 23rd 2020 which read: "We’ve decided, together with our franchise partners, to begin closing our restaurants to help protect the wellbeing and safety of our teams and of our guests. We’re committed to doing this in the right way and are focussed on closing responsibly – to prepare our restaurant teams, help our suppliers and minimise food waste. All our restaurants will begin closing from the end of this evening (23rd March) until further notice."

It continued: "It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, but it’s in the best interests of both our incredible teams and all the fans that love our chicken... to all of our teams who have been working under such tricky and uncertain circumstances, we thank you deeply. You’ve been amazing. More updates to come – we’ll keep you posted. Until then, stay safe and look after each other… we’re looking forward to winging our way back to you soon!"

So, it would appear that it's gotten back to some sooner than others.

