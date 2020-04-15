'I'm ready': Reported Liverpool and Tottenham target wants big summer move

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp could do battle for Kai Havertz with Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga star potentially on his way to the Premier League.

Bayer Leverkusen talisman Kai Havertz has admitted to BILD that he is ‘ready’ for a big-money summer move amid continued speculation with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Forget the ‘new Ozil’ or ‘new Ballack’ tags. The most gifted German footballer of his generation is making a name for himself in his own right at the heart of Peter Bosz’s thrilling if fallible Leverkusen side.

The 20-year-old superstar-to-be has produced another 18 goal and assists for the Bundesliga giants this season – and he hasn’t even been at his brilliant best over the last few months.

As you might expect, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a very close eye on his fresh-faced compatriot with the Express claiming that the Premier League leaders have made Havertz their number one summer priority.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the race, despite a £100 million price-tag which threatens to make the Germany international one of the most expensive footballers of all time (Sky).

"I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges,” Havertz tells BILD as speculation ramps up. “For me, this also includes (playing) abroad.”

With this skilful goalscoring midfielder out of contract in 2022 and very unlikely to ink fresh terms, Leverkusen may be forced to cash in before it is too late. But with the global health crisis set to leave an indelible mark on the transfer market, it feels increasingly likely that those £100 million-plus deals will soon become a thing of the past.

Especially for a Tottenham side who still owe over £600 million as they look to pay off their space-age new stadium.