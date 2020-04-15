'I'll always regret leaving': Former Toffee admits he regrets leaving Everton

Former Everton boss David Moyes is now at West Ham United, looking to guide them to safety.

David Moyes has admitted to BeinSPORT that he regrets leaving Everton back in 2013.

Moyes ended a nine-year stint at Everton to join Manchester United, and he has failed to replicate the success which he enjoyed at Goodison Park.

Moyes went to Old Trafford but was unable to live up to expectations with the Red Devils.

And the Scottish boss now admits that giving up his job at Everton is something he regrets.

“I think I’ll always regret leaving Everton due to the team and the players that I had at that time, but I’ll never regret joining United,” he said.

“We all make decisions, some work for you and some don’t.”

Moyes has had multiple jobs since leaving Everton, but he hasn’t been particularly successful.

The 56-year-old has had short stints at United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United, before those clubs looked elsewhere.

West Ham have now returned to Moyes, as they look to the him to save them from relegation this season.

Moyes has so far managed to move West Ham away from the relegation zone, but they are far from out of trouble, and currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table.