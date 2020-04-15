'I'd be absolutely buzzing': Latest transfer update has Tottenham fans excited

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Belgian defender.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are well on board with the idea of signing Thomas Meunier.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is out of contract in the French capital this summer.

According to L'Equipe, Tottenham are in pole position to sign the 28-year-old right-back.

Spurs might be in the market for a Serge Aurier replacement, because not only has the Ivorian struggled during his three-year spell in North London, but he admitted last week that he'd like to re-sign for PSG at some point.

That revelation didn't go down well with Lilywhites fans, many of whom seem delighted with the prospect of Jose Mourinho signing Meunier.

Here's how they reacted to the update on Twitter:

I'd be absolutely buzzing If this was true what a free transfer that would he 28 6ft 3 strong great in the air good going forward and can defend Belgium knows Toby and Jan — Adam Houckham (@adman1981) April 14, 2020

Not the best RB but for free definitely the best option for the current situation so that we can focus to spend the money on a new CB — Philip (@philipt03) April 14, 2020

Happy with this one. — Mike Bryan (@Mordacai1980) April 14, 2020

He is actually pretty good — Carl (@CJCM85) April 14, 2020

scenes when he turns into prime dani alves — | (@SwissYiddo) April 14, 2020

Substantial upgrade on Aurier. Good signs. — T (@7hePragmatist) April 14, 2020

It’s a right back with some defensive competence, so it’s a yes from me — Tom Smith (@tsmith__8) April 14, 2020

Although a lot of clubs are being linked with transfers, it's worth pointing out that it remains to be seen if there'll be a summer window.

The global health crisis has brought much of Europe to its knees and the footballing landscape seems very uncertain at this moment in time.

Until there's more clarity on when some countries resume their domestic leagues, with many nations worse hit than others, there probably won't be much clarification on the transfer front.