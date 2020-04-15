Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'I'd be absolutely buzzing': Latest transfer update has Tottenham fans excited

Shane Callaghan
Thomas Meunier #12 during the 8th final of the Champions league's match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United (MAN U) at Parc des Princes Stadium on March 06, 2019 in...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in the Belgian defender.

Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier holds a press conference in Le Haillan, southwestern France, on June 19, 2016, during the Euro 2016 football tournament.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter are well on board with the idea of signing Thomas Meunier.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is out of contract in the French capital this summer.

According to L'Equipe, Tottenham are in pole position to sign the 28-year-old right-back.

Spurs might be in the market for a Serge Aurier replacement, because not only has the Ivorian struggled during his three-year spell in North London, but he admitted last week that he'd like to re-sign for PSG at some point.

 

That revelation didn't go down well with Lilywhites fans, many of whom seem delighted with the prospect of Jose Mourinho signing Meunier.

Here's how they reacted to the update on Twitter:

Although a lot of clubs are being linked with transfers, it's worth pointing out that it remains to be seen if there'll be a summer window.

The global health crisis has brought much of Europe to its knees and the footballing landscape seems very uncertain at this moment in time.

Until there's more clarity on when some countries resume their domestic leagues, with many nations worse hit than others, there probably won't be much clarification on the transfer front.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

