'I want to say thank you to Leeds': £2m star sends message about Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa has been a big hit among Leeds United fans and players.

Ezgjan Alioski thanked his club Leeds United for the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Championship made a huge statement of intent nearly two years ago when they hired the veteran Argentine coach.

Bielsa, who joined Leeds in June of 2018, has previously been in charge of the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Lazio and Argentina's national team.

There can be no doubt that United have gone from strength to strength under Bielsa, whose side sit top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion and nine league games to go.

He has also transformed a number of players during his two-season spell in West Yorkshire, with Alioski in particular developing into quite a solid left-back, having originally joined as a winger.

And the Macedonia international, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The YEP], has paid a glowing tribute to him on Leeds' official website.

He said: "I want to say thank you to Leeds for bringing him here and to god that he's here. You learn a lot from him, not only as a footballer, but also as a person.

"He's helped turn me into a better player, and I have a big respect for him."