How to Whiten your Teeth on TikTok: New beauty filter explained!

TikTok now has a filter where you can whiten your teeth!

TikTok has got a lot of different filters that are designed to enhance your appearance. You can use the Portrait Filter or the Top Model Look Filter to make your skin look totally flawless. But TikTok now has a new filter to add to the mix.

Have you ever wanted to whiten your teeth in one of your TikTok videos? Well now you can with the new Teeth Brightener Filter. It's like your own virtual dentist! Well, sort of. And it's perfect if you want a quick fix to have whiter teeth when posting videos online.

What is the Teeth Brightener Filter?

The Teeth Brightener Filter can be applied to any TikTok video to instantly whiten and brighten your teeth.

It's TikTok's first ever Teeth Whitening filter, and loads of people are using it.

How to get the Teeth Brightener Filter

Whitening your teeth on TikTok is really easy to do!

First, go to the TikTok search bar and type in 'Teeth Whitening Filter'.

Click on a TikTok video that has used the Teeth Brightener Filter. It will say so above the username on the video.

Click on the filter and press 'Add to Favourites'.

Then, go to the camera screen to film your TikTok.

Click on 'Effects' and the filter will be saved in your Favourites section, which is the first tab.

Click on the filter and it will be applied.

Now you can film and post your TikTok with your new white teeth!

@haztully Yes I’m using the teeth whitening filter cos my light is yellow not white so my teeth don’t look as white as they are anywayyyI HAVE THE CRUSHIES AH ♬ Coffee Breath - Sofia Mills

Does it actually look real?

The problem with the TikTok Teeth Brightener Filter is that it doesn't always look realistic.

One problem is that TikTok tells others which filters you have used on your videos. So if you have used the Teeth Brightener Filter, when you post the video it will say you have used it, letting everyone know that these aren't actually your real teeth.

Also, sometimes the filter doesn't look very realistic, depending on the lighting you use. If you're in full daylight it can look more real, but sometimes it makes your teeth look too white, to the point where you can tell they're not your real teeth.

Either way, it's still a good way to make your teeth look nice on TikTok!