How to edit your face on TikTok - Beauty Mode feature explained

Lots of TikTok users are demanding an option where you can completely edit your face, and whilst this isn't available yet, there is something that lots of people forget exists - Beauty Mode.

It seems like there is high demand for users to be able to enhance the way they look on TikTok, and there's one question everyone wants to know. How can you edit your face on TikTok?

Unfortunately the video sharing app hasn't yet come out with a full section where you can fully edit the structure and look of your face.

But what it does have is Beauty Mode, and lots of people don't know it even exists!

MEME TIME: What is the Glasgow Kiss Meme?

What is Beauty Mode?

Everyone knows that TikTok has a variety of different filters and effects that can enhance the way you look. But the Beauty Filter is different to any of those.

This is a separate feature that you can apply as well as any other filters you like just to slightly smooth your skin and generally make you look more flawless.

How do you get Beauty Mode?

Go to your camera screen on TikTok, as if you are about to film a new video.

On the right hand side of the screen, there are different buttons to press.

Press the one that says 'Beauty' with the star symbol.

A message should then come up at the top of the page saying 'Beauty Mode On'.

Then film your TikTok as normal.

To turn it off again, all you have to do is click the same symbol again.

Does Beauty Mode actually make you look better?

Some people are claiming that it actually doesn't really make much difference to your appearance at all.The effects are very subtle in comparison to a lot of the other TikTok beauty filters such as the Teeth Whitening Filter which have very noticeable results.

TIKTOK: Find out which Song Defines Your Life

Damn.. when I turn beauty mode ON on tiktok, I don’t see any difference. — flaccid pencil (@WetSubmarine) April 9, 2020

Whilst other people are putting it on by accident and not even realising they have it on! Then when they go to turn it on themselves they are actually turning it off and have a nasty shock as their appearance worsens.

The problem with TikTok is that if you’re not careful you go to turn beauty mode on, and it turns off because it was on already and you get a nasty scare. Maybe this is a sign I’m too old for the app! — Reubs J Walsh (@reubsjw) April 11, 2020