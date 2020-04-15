'He's my idol': Reported Arsenal target models himself on Didier Drogba

Mikel Arteta's Premier League giants are keeping tabs on Lille's Ligue 1 star Victor Osimhen - could he be the Emirates' answer to a Chelsea legend?

Arsenal could have their answer to Didier Drogba spearheading Mikel Arteta’s attack next season with Victor Osimhen admitting to the Independent that the Chelsea legend is ‘my idol’.

The day when Drogba packed his bags and bid an emotional farewell to Stamford Bridge was one to rejoice for Gunners fans everywhere.

The Ivorian battering ram smashed the North London giants into submission almost every single season, after all, scoring a remarkable 13 goals in 13 games against Arsenal during his storied Chelsea career.

But while Lille talisman Osimhen has a long way to go before he can match the achievements of a 2012 Champions League winner, the similarities are clear to see. The Nigerian international is a powerful and pacey number nine with a fearsome leap and the ability to strike the ball with ferocious speed off both feet.

“I’m sure he’s going to be a phenomenon,” his former Charleroi team-mate Nicolas Penneteau told Voix du Nord recently. “I’d compare him to Didier Drogba. He really makes me think of him. He has the same profile. He can do everything and he’s phenomenally powerful.”

And Osimhen himself admits that the former Blues favourite is indeed something of an inspiration for him.

“We used to watch Didier Drogba all the time [back home], he is my idol. When I was at Stamford Bridge (during a Champions League clash with Chelsea last year), I called all my friends on FaceTime and just said ‘Wow, look, I’m here’,” says the 21-year-old, who has scored 18 times this season.

Le Foot reports that Arsenal are keen to belatedly bring Osimhen to the Emirates, four years after he turned down Arsene Wenger in favour of an ill-fated move to Wolfsburg. But with Lille demanding around £90 million, more than they asked for Nicolas Pepe last year, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can afford to raid Les Dogues for the second summer in succession.