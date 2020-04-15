'He'll stay at Tottenham": Talksport pundit claims linked-away Spurs man won't be leaving

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Jose Mourinho's side.

Harry Redknapp has told TalkSPORT that he thinks Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will stay with Jose Mourinho’s side.

Kane left the door open to leaving Spurs earlier this month, when he stated that he would not stay at the club unless they continued to progress.

The comments have raised eye-brows across the footballing world, with interest now mounting in the Tottenham striker.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked with Kane in the Daily Express.

But Redknapp insists that he cannot see Kane leaving Tottenham in the near future.

“At the moment he belongs to Tottenham, and unless Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy decide to will cash in if it’s a crazy offer and rebuild the team with that money, unless Jose says, ‘I’ve got three players here we can sign and build a better team with’, then I’m sure he’ll stay at Tottenham,” Redknapp said.

If Kane was to leave Tottenham it would be a huge blow to Mourinho’s side, as his importance to their side has never been clearer.

Since Kane has been ruled out with injury this season Spurs’s form has taken a turn for the worse, especially since Heung-Min Son has also been sidelined.

When Tottenham do return to action, Kane should be fit again - which should help increase Mourinho’s side’s scoring threat considerably.