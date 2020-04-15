'He was crazy': Alex Iwobi names Arsenal player who people are wrong about

Mesut Ozil does indeed work hard, according to an ex-Arsenal team-mate.

Alex Iwobi has said that Arsenal fans' perception of Mesut Ozil is all wrong.

The Nigeria international spent four years playing alongside Ozil in the Gunners' senior side.

Ozil, who joined Arsenal in 2013, has quite often fell foul of the supporters due to his work ethic, with his nonchalant style giving off a vibe that he isn't as committed as other players on the pitch.

But Iwobi has moved to bust what he feels is a myth and claims that the 'crazy' World Cup winner does indeed work hard.

He told an Instagram Q&A about the 31-year-old Germany international: "He was crazy. Obviously, because of his body language, people think he’s not working hard. But he actually works hard, people judge it wrong.”

Ozil had a torrid time during Unai Emery's 18-month spell as Arsenal's head coach, and seemed frozen out of the Spaniard's plans every few weeks.

But the former Real Madrid star looks to have been enjoying his football under Mikel Arteta once again, at the time of the Premier League being suspended.

Arteta has repeatedly said that he'd be selecting his team based on his players' application in training, and considering Ozil has been making the first XI on a regular basis, it can only be assumed that he is indeed working hard.