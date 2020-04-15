Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Gigantic club': £9m forward admits he dreams of playing for Liverpool

Danny Owen
Liverpool fans cheer their side on during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 12, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders may be tempted to make Shakhtar Donetsk forward Tete's Anfield dream come true.

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (R) challenges Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian forward Tete (L) during the UEFA Champions League football Group C match between Manchester...

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Tete is hoping to shine at the highest level of European football with Liverpool a dream destination for the Brazilian, he tells Esporte Interativo.

Countless Samba stars have passed through the doors of Ukraine’s biggest club over the years and a 20-year-old with an explosive turn of pace appears to have already set his sights on following in the footsteps of Willian, Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and co.

Shakhtar paid £9 million to bring Tete over to Europe before he had even made a first-team debut for Gremio back home in Brazil and, so far at least, the risk has been rewarded.

 

The versatile forward has hit the net eight times in 32 games in the famous orange and black kit but, just 14 months after he was unveiled by The Miners, Tete is already considering his next step.

And it seems that Liverpool are part of his masterplan.

"Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool. Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies. As a player, I dream of winning important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that,” says a younger labelled ‘Hurricane’ in Brazil.

Tete of Shakhtar Donetsk in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 -Second Leg match between SL Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio da Luz on February 27, 2020 in Lisbon,...

"The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs.

“I feel the players have more creative freedom there. That's the difference amongst Europe's biggest leagues."

So far, it seems that Liverpool are yet to express an interest but it would not be a surprise if Tete had already registered on their radar. After all, the Merseyside giants have made a habit out of spotting diamonds in the rough in recent years and this latest South American starlet feels every inch like the archetypal Liverpool signing.

(FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE) In this handout image provided by VfL Wolfsburg, Junior Moraes of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates with Tete and Viktor Kovalenko after scoring his team's first goal...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch