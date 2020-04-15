'Gigantic club': £9m forward admits he dreams of playing for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders may be tempted to make Shakhtar Donetsk forward Tete's Anfield dream come true.

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Tete is hoping to shine at the highest level of European football with Liverpool a dream destination for the Brazilian, he tells Esporte Interativo.

Countless Samba stars have passed through the doors of Ukraine’s biggest club over the years and a 20-year-old with an explosive turn of pace appears to have already set his sights on following in the footsteps of Willian, Fernandinho, Douglas Costa and co.

Shakhtar paid £9 million to bring Tete over to Europe before he had even made a first-team debut for Gremio back home in Brazil and, so far at least, the risk has been rewarded.

The versatile forward has hit the net eight times in 32 games in the famous orange and black kit but, just 14 months after he was unveiled by The Miners, Tete is already considering his next step.

And it seems that Liverpool are part of his masterplan.

"Three clubs are part of my dream in Europe: Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool. Gigantic clubs with fantastic managers and an incredible number of trophies. As a player, I dream of winning important titles and those clubs are incredible options to achieve that,” says a younger labelled ‘Hurricane’ in Brazil.

"The Premier League is an extraordinary competition, the game is played at a great pace, there are lots of great managers and great clubs.

“I feel the players have more creative freedom there. That's the difference amongst Europe's biggest leagues."

So far, it seems that Liverpool are yet to express an interest but it would not be a surprise if Tete had already registered on their radar. After all, the Merseyside giants have made a habit out of spotting diamonds in the rough in recent years and this latest South American starlet feels every inch like the archetypal Liverpool signing.