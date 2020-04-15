Frank Lampard makes comment about Liverpool's transfer moves

Liverpool have absolutely dominated the Premier League this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side 25 points clear at the top.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted to Sky Sports that Liverpool could take years to catch, as they are so far ahead of his side at the moment.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and sit 25 points clear of their nearest rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had an encouraging first season under Lampard, especially considering their restrictions.

The Blues look likely to claim a top four spot, despite operating under a transfer ban in the first half of the campaign.

But Lampard admits his side have a long way to go before they are ready to catch Liverpool up, as the Reds have been very smart in their recruitment over the past few years.

"I don't want to jump the gun because what Liverpool and Manchester City have done has been clear," he said.

"I'd be a fool to suggest we can bridge that gap quickly because there has been a lot of hard work at those clubs in terms of recruitment of top players, of great coaches.

"We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we can't try to copy.

"But going into this break I certainly felt we were moving in the right direction and with continued progress and work on the training ground, as well as potentially bringing in some players in key areas to try and help us bridge that gap, yes, I've got a strong belief that we can [challenge].”

Liverpool are actually expected to push for new arrivals this summer, which could make them even more of a dominant force next year.

Klopp’s side didn’t spend heavily last year, so it seems unlikely that they will go two years without making any major moves in the transfer market.

Liverpool are just two wins away from sealing their first Premier League title, with the current hope being that football can resume in June.