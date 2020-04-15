FIFA 20: EA servers are back up and fans want free player packs

The EA servers appear to be back up for FIFA 20 and fans are asking for free player packs as compensation.

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing us all to stay indoors and either vegetate on the couch watching doom and gloom spread or play video games, it's not surprising that the servers for online games are struggling more than ever before. The EA servers for FIFA 20 have lately been down and back up, and today fans are asking for compensation in the form of free player packs.

There have been lots of complaints about the EA servers in regard to the likes of Apex Legends going offline, but there have been just as many irritated comments about not being able to connect to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The issues with the servers are said to have stemmed from DDoS attacks.

However, as compensation for the servers being shoddy, fans are asking for free player packs.

When will EA servers be back on for FIFA 20?

The EA servers should be back on for FIFA 20.

EA said that the problems with the servers yesterday were the result of DDoS attacks, so hopefully the following issues have now been resolved so players can return to Ultimate Team.

With that being said, while the servers appear to be back up and running judging by Twitter, a lot of people are complaining that the performance is still terrible thanks to lag.

FIFA 20 players want free packs

Some FIFA 20 players insist they should be given free player packs as compensation for the lacklustre performance of EA's servers.

