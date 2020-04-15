FIFA 20: EA servers are back up and fans want free player packs

The EA servers appear to be back up for FIFA 20 and fans are asking for free player packs as compensation.

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing us all to stay indoors and either vegetate on the couch watching doom and gloom spread or play video games, it's not surprising that the servers for online games are struggling more than ever before. The EA servers for FIFA 20 have lately been down and back up, and today fans are asking for compensation in the form of free player packs.

There have been lots of complaints about the EA servers in regard to the likes of Apex Legends going offline, but there have been just as many irritated comments about not being able to connect to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. The issues with the servers are said to have stemmed from DDoS attacks.

However, as compensation for the servers being shoddy, fans are asking for free player packs.

When will EA servers be back on for FIFA 20?

The EA servers should be back on for FIFA 20.

EA said that the problems with the servers yesterday were the result of DDoS attacks, so hopefully the following issues have now been resolved so players can return to Ultimate Team.

With that being said, while the servers appear to be back up and running judging by Twitter, a lot of people are complaining that the performance is still terrible thanks to lag.

@EASPORTSFIFA cause of this we want free packs and a good team of the week it back btw #easervers #easervers — NDLalan FIFA (@alan79482282) April 15, 2020

FIFA 20 players want free packs

Some FIFA 20 players insist they should be given free player packs as compensation for the lacklustre performance of EA's servers.

#easervers When we ask for free packs after missing a day of fifa

EASPORTS: pic.twitter.com/mv9ae6ZKSe — aryan bhavsar (@abhavsar17) April 15, 2020

Give all fifa players free packs terrible servers #easervers — Adam -/ (@AdamLaidlaw111) April 15, 2020

#easervers Disappointed but not surprised that EA aren’t distributing compensation packs to players. It’s the least they could have done to give something back to those who waited 10 hours to play their game, which today is still ridiculously laggy. An absolute farce. — ™️ (@Prime_Utd) April 15, 2020