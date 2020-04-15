Faustino Asprilla reacts on Twitter to reported Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle are reported to be closing in on a new chapter.

Newcastle United are reported to be finally closing in on a takeover.

BBC Sport report a consortium is moving closer to a £300 million agreement to buy the club.

While this represents a potential leap into the unknown for the Toon, its a jump fans are eager to take.

Relationship between supporters and owner Mike Ashley is fractious and there have been calls for him to go, for over a decade.

Former Newcastle United striker Faustino Asprilla summed up the mood with his take on the situation, posting a message on Twitter.

Newcastle fans have been here before of course. Hopes have been raised, and dashed accordingly.

The latest reports appear to be well sourced, but until Mike Ashley is actually gone, scepticism will remain.

And then the challenge falls to the next owners, their ambitions, and their ability to back up their initial promises.