Faustino Asprilla reacts on Twitter to reported Newcastle United takeover

Dan Coombs
10 May 1997: Faustino Asprilla of Newcastle celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at St James Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle won 5-...
Newcastle are reported to be closing in on a new chapter.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (C), Linda Ashley (L) and managing director Lee Charnley (R) look on from the stand prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...

Newcastle United are reported to be finally closing in on a takeover.

BBC Sport report a consortium is moving closer to a £300 million agreement to buy the club.

 

While this represents a potential leap into the unknown for the Toon, its a jump fans are eager to take.

Relationship between supporters and owner Mike Ashley is fractious and there have been calls for him to go, for over a decade.

10 May 1997: Faustino Asprilla of Newcastle celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at St James Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle won 5-...

Former Newcastle United striker Faustino Asprilla summed up the mood with his take on the situation, posting a message on Twitter.

Newcastle fans have been here before of course. Hopes have been raised, and dashed accordingly.

The latest reports appear to be well sourced, but until Mike Ashley is actually gone, scepticism will remain.

And then the challenge falls to the next owners, their ambitions, and their ability to back up their initial promises.

Owner of Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, arrives at the High Court on July 10, 2017 in London, England. Mr Ashley is defending himself against a lawsuit filed by former...

