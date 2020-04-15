Ex Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele comments on his future plans

Mousa Dembele has had a low profile since leaving Tottenham.

Mousa Dembele left Tottenham Hotspur quietly in January 2019.

The midfielder called time on an injury hit campaign to take a financially rewarding career move to Chinese club Guangzhou R&F, with Spurs cashing in on him months before his contract expired.

While this led to Dembele missing out on the chance to play in a Champions League final, he is happy with his move to China and says he plans to carry on there for the duration of his contract.

Speaking to Nieuwsblad, Dembele said: "I don't think I will still play football in Belgium. I have another two-year contract here, I want to finish that off. After that, much will depend on how I feel physically."

Dembele is 32 and has already retired from international football.

His last season at Tottenham was beset by fitness problems, and at this point he appears content to have turned his back on the European game for a less demanding schedule.

Speaking about the health situation in China, Dembele added: "You have to wear a mask, in every street there is someone who keeps an eye on everything and if you want to enter a store, you have to measure your temperature.

"They are especially afraid of foreigners now, so when they see me they walk around me in an arc."

Dembele made 26 appearances for Guangzhou R&F over the past year, scoring once and providing four assists.

He may have left Tottenham fans wondering what may have been if he had stayed for another few months, but from his perspective, he can be proud he walked away with supporters wanting more - as opposed to outstaying his welcome.