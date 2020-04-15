'Everything's up in the air': Long-serving player discusses potential Wolves exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers sent Nuno favourite Ryan Bennett on loan to Premier League rivals Leicester City - will he stick around under Brendan Rodgers?

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ryan Bennett admits his future is uncertain heading into the transfer window amid speculation surrounding a permanent move to Leicester City, speaking to PoshTV.

On the final day of the January transfer window, one of the longest serving players in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad departed Molineux on a short-term loan deal.

Leicester have the option to sign Bennett permanently for a bargain £5 million and, at the time, all the signs suggested that the 30-year-old could be playing Champions League football under Brendan Rodgers next season.

So far, however, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Bennett at the King Power. He is yet to make a single appearance for The Foxes and, after losing his starting place at Wolves in hte first half of the campaign, it is no wonder that he has no idea what the future holds.

“It’s the uncertainty of not knowing when you’re going back, how it’s going to play out, what’s going to happen this season, what’s going to happen next season,” said the former Norwich and Ipswich man.

“From my position, I’m on loan until the end of the season, we’ll see what happens with that, everything is up in the air.”

The Mercury suggested last week that Leicester would back out of a permanent deal for Bennett if Juventus made Merih Demiral available for transfer in the summer.

It feels increasingly likely that the former England U21 international was little more than a short-term back-up option for a Foxes side keen to ensure late-season fatigue did not scupper their Champions League dreams.