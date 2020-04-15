'I'm a fan': Reported Tottenham target dreams of joining rival Premier League club

Jose Mourinho's Spurs need reinforcements and Man City supporting Edson Alvarez could be an inspired addition, despite his Eredivisie struggles at Ajax.

Tottenham Hotspur target Edson Alvarez has admitted that he dreams of playing for another Premier League club one day – specifically, Manchester City.

Just one year after he joined Ajax in a £13 million deal, a Mexican international who was identified last summer as a potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt might already be packing his bags and booking a flight out of Amsterdam.

De Telegraaf reports that Tottenham saw a January approach blocked by Ajax director Marc Overmars, though Jose Mourinho’s side are understood to still be keen on a versatile performer who is equally comfortable at centre-half or in defensive midfield.

But, if Alvarez had his way, he would be lining up in the sky blue of Man City instead.

“I would really like to play for Manchester City one day,” the former Club America star said during a Q&A on Ajax’s Instagram account.

“I have been following that club since childhood and I think it is a really nice club, I am a fan. So if I had to choose I would like to play for City.”

Then again, this does not mean that Alvarez would turn his nose up at a move to North London. Far from it. After making just six starts during a forgettable Eredivisie season under Erik ten Hag, the 22-year-old would surely jump at the chance to join another established European giant in the shape of Spurs.

It is no secret that Mourinho wants to reinforce a rather suspect backline this summer with a tough-tackling powerhouse of a midfielder also missing from his Spurs squad. Alvarez, a real Swiss army knife of a player, could fill both roles quite comfortably.

The 31-time international is not the most cultured passer of the ball but that should matter less at Mourinho's Tottenham than it does at an Ajax side who like to dominate possession in a manner akin to Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.