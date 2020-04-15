Director claims CL striker is 'important' amid claims Newcastle are favourites to sign him

Newcastle United have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen.

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has told Kicker that striker Yussuf Poulsen is 'an important player' amid links with Premier League clubs.

Bild claimed earlier this month that Poulsen is 'fed up' with a super-sub role at Leipzig, and had allegedly asked the German side to let him go this summer.

Poulsen allegedly fancies a move to England, with Newcastle United considered the favourites given that Steve Bruce has been 'massively courting' the striker for some time.

Everton and West Ham United are also believed to be interested in Poulsen, meaning Leipzig may have a decision to make on his future this summer.

Poulsen, 25, has been with Leipzig since 2013 having arrived from Lyngby, and he has racked up 61 goals and 49 assists for the club over the last seven years.

The Dane has been a key part of Leipzig's rise in recent years, but with Patrik Schick taking his role and now likely to stay long-term, Poulsen may want to go.

Now, sporting director Krosche has admitted that Poulsen probably imagined things going a little differently to how they are right now, but remains an important player.

“For him it is just that he imagined it a little differently,” said Krosche. “An important player for RB,” he is quoted as adding.

Leipzig may try and stand firm, but with Newcastle set to be taken over and riches potentially available, the Magpies could be in a strong position to launch a big bid this summer.