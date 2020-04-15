Quick links

Everton

Blackpool

Premier League

'I'll regret it': Everton man admits he could leave to fulfil personal ambitions

Danny Owen
Everton fans celebrate Chris Smalling of Manchester United's own goal by lighting a flare during The Emirates FA Cup semi final match between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Everton have employed former Toffees midfielder Keith Southern as an academy coach since 2017.

Keith Southern of Blackpool controls the ball during the npower Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Blackpool at Amex Stadium on August 20, 2011 in Brighton, England.

Everton coach Keith Southern has admitted to the Blackpool Gazette that his personal ambitions could force him to look beyond life at Goodison Park, even if he is loving his time on Merseyside.

In late 2017, a man who started his professional career at Everton returned to where it all began as he looks to make a name for himself in management.

Former Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Fleetwood midfielder Southern is an academy coach at Goodison Park these days and the 38-year-old will only benefit from working alongside the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Duncan Ferguson, David Unsworth and co in the north west.

 

But Southern has ambitions of becoming a first-team manager sooner rather than later one day and he is under no illusions that he may have to make a tough decision about his future eventually.

“I love my role at Everton. It’s a fantastic football club with some amazing people,” said a man who once captained The Toffees’ reserve side without ever making a Premier League appearance.

“I’m learning every day with top coaches, learning new things all the time and trying to become that student of the game by taking everything in. But I do have an ambition to manage at some point.

Chelsea's Ivorian forward Didier Drogba (R) vies with Blackpool's English midfielder Keith Southern during the English Premier League football match between Blackpool and Chelsea at...

“That may come in the next six months, in the next six years or after that, I don’t know. I’m perfectly happy as I am right now but I do want to manage.

“If I turn 55 or 60 and I’ve not taken that step and had a go, then I think I will regret it, so at some point I do want to manage.”

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Sol Campbell and Joey Barton have all made the step up to management in recent seasons, honing their trade at the likes of Derby, Macclesfield and Fleetwood.

And if Southern makes an impression at one of the biggest and best-connected clubs in English football, you would imagine that opportunities will start to present themselves sooner rather than later.

Joe Cole of Liverpool tackles Keith Southern of Blackpool during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Blackpool at Anfield on October 3, 2010 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch