David Luiz opens up about his dream of playing under Pep Guardiola

Mikel Arteta the manager
The Arsenal defender, like many others, would have loved to play under the Manchester City boss.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal celebrates victory with David Luiz after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in...

Arsenal's David Luiz spoke to ESPN Brasil about fulfilling his dream of playing under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Guardiola is arguably the best manager in world football at the moment. The Spaniard has won almost everything there is to win at club level during his stay at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now at Manchester City. 

Many players would jump at the opportunity of working under Guardiola and David Luiz admits that he is no different. However, the Brazilian claims that he has already fulfilled that dream by playing under Arteta who learnt his trade from the Manchester City boss. 

 

He said: "I am grateful because I made another dream come true. Not in a concrete way, but in a different way. I always had the dream of working with Guardiola."

"I couldn't work with him, but I'm having the opportunity to work with a person who grew up and learned and was victorious with him, who has the same ideas. So, in a way, I'm making a dream come true"

Arteta spent over three years under Guardiola and evolved from being just an assistant to now being the boss himself. 

City manager Pep Guardiola (l) and assistant Mikel Arteta (c) look on before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30, 2019...

The Arsenal boss has shown glimpses of what Pep has almost perfected at Manchester City but it is still early days for the Gunners before they can replicate their rivals. 

Luiz claiming that he has fulfilled his dream of playing under Guardiola by working with Arteta should be a huge compliment for the Gunners boss in his first big job and Arsenal fans will be hoping that he will go on to be as successful as the former Barcelona manager has been.

