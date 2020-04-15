David Luiz admits being puzzled over some of Unai Emery's decisions

The Brazilian knows Unai Emery very well having played under him at both PSG and Arsenal.

Arsenal's David Luiz spoke to ESPN Brasil about his time under Unai Emery at Arsenal.

The Spaniard was sacked by the Gunners after a terrible run of games which saw Arsenal drop down to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Emery's tactics and team selection were often puzzling to supporters. The treatment of Mesut Ozil, preferring five defensive players against teams who play a low block and his unwillingness to regularly start Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe up front confused many.

Luiz was asked about his time under Emery at Arsenal and the Brazilian admitted that he often stood there wondering what was happening, just like many Arsenal fans.

He said in the interview: "Unai is a great coach and a great person, but things weren't happening to him either. So you get into a stir of a lot and try to stay upright, and strong. And I often wondered why this decision was made. Why is this happening?”

Emery is, no doubt, a very good coach and his record before he joined Arsenal speaks for itself. However, things didn't work out for him at the Emirates and some of his decisions at the end of his tenure were truly baffling.

The Spaniard ended up managing just 78 games, winning 43 and losing 20. His biggest problem was his failure to sort out the Gunners' defence which let in 105 goals in those 78 games which is terrible for a side aiming to be anywhere near the top.

Emery leaving Arsenal was the best result for both parties considering how toxic the atmosphere around the Emirates got during his final few games.

Arsenal, now under Arteta, look a lot better and there seems to be some new-found positivity around the club thanks to the new boss.