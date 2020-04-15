Quick links

'Could be amazing': Newcastle tipped to replicate Man City's success amid takeover talk

Danny Owen
Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after escores his team's fourth goal with Manager Steve Bruce during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale at...
Newcastle United are set for a new era with Mike Ashley reportedly selling the Premier League's sleeping giant to an Amanda Staveley-led consortium.

Newcastle fans display a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Paul Dickov has tipped Newcastle United to follow in the gilded footsteps of his former club Manchester City once their long-awaited takeover is finally completed, speaking to Laura Woods on talkSPORT (15 April, 9.30am).

Mike Ashley’s reign of terror is coming to an end, it seems.

According to the BBC, a Saudi Arabian consortium headed by Amanda Stavely are on the verge of signing off on a £300 million purchase of the Tyneside giants with one of English football’s sleeping giants set for a rude, and very welcome, awakening.

 

Comparisons will inevitably be drawn between Newcastle and the rapid rise of Man City, who have rapidly established themselves as a dominant force in European football under Sheikh Mansour while bringing a host of truly elite talent to the Etihad Stadium.

It’s fair to say Newcastle have a long way to go before they can go toe-to-toe with the four-time Premier League champions but Dickov certainly believes that everyone of a black and white persuasion can start to dream big.

“I think so, if they invest properly and they’ve got owners like Man City have,” said the Scot when asked if Newcastle could challenge at the top sooner rather than later.

“Newcastle is a brilliant club, they’ve got fantastic fans, Steve Bruce has done a terrific job. With the size of the club, it could be amazing for them.”

It has been frequently said over the years that Newcastle have all the raw potential required to be a real force in the English game; a one-club city with a colossal stadium and some of the most passionate supporters on the continent.

And, with the much-maligned Ashley heading out the door at last, the Magpies could soon have the ambition and the funds to match their fans’ desires.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and Linda Ashley (L) look on from the stand prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane...

