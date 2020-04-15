Celtic's striker target allegedly wowed Liverpool coaches in brief Reds spell just months ago

Celtic may yet face a battle with Liverpool for James Graham.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic have joined the race to sign Ross County youngster James Graham amid interest from English clubs.

The report notes that Manchester United want to take another look at Graham when possible having already had him in for a trial once, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen too.

Graham is just 15, but already finds himself a wanted man having shown real promise in the Ross County setup – and Liverpool may yet have a say.

The Reds took the teenage striker on trial back in October, and he spent two weeks with Liverpool as he looked to impress the Premier League giants.

The Stornoway Gazette reported at the time that Graham had 'wowed' Liverpool coaches, and it's no great surprise; he bagged a brace in his first game for Liverpool's Under-16's against Notts County.

Graham then played in an Under-17 game too, seemingly making an impression on Liverpool staff during his trial spell six months ago.

Whilst Celtic may hope to get in and sign Graham, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Liverpool re-join the race and attempt to bring the striker back to Merseyside permanently.

That would certainly make Celtic's task even harder, as battling United and Wolves was hard enough without throwing Liverpool into the mix too, but they'll surely be keen after that brief trial spell.