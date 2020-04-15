Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Carragher names his favourite Liverpool player, reports say he could leave this summer

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid want to buy Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11,...

Jamie Carragher has said on his Instagram channel that his favourite player at Liverpool is Sadio Mane.

Mane has enjoyed four brilliant years at Anfield now, where he has gone from strength to strength as a player.

When Mane arrived at Liverpool from Southampton he joined as an exciting prospect, but he has quickly developed into one of the most dangerous inside forwards in world football.

 

Mane has scored 18 goals for Liverpool this term, and also claimed 12 assists.

And Carragher says that Mane is the current member of the Liverpool squad that he likes the most.

“I’m a Mane man, he’s my favourite Liverpool player,” Carragher said.

The iconic Reds defender will surely be hoping that Liverpool do everything possible to keep hold of Mane this summer.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Real Madrid have apparently made Mane their number one target this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

While the transfer seems highly unlikely at this stage, the rumours are a slight concern for Liverpool, as Madrid do have some considerable financial muscle.

And Carragher, like all other Liverpool fans, will be hoping that Mane is kept at Anfield for next season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to continue to dominate English football.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch