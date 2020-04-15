Carragher names his favourite Liverpool player, reports say he could leave this summer

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid want to buy Sadio Mane from Liverpool this summer.

Jamie Carragher has said on his Instagram channel that his favourite player at Liverpool is Sadio Mane.

Mane has enjoyed four brilliant years at Anfield now, where he has gone from strength to strength as a player.

When Mane arrived at Liverpool from Southampton he joined as an exciting prospect, but he has quickly developed into one of the most dangerous inside forwards in world football.

Mane has scored 18 goals for Liverpool this term, and also claimed 12 assists.

And Carragher says that Mane is the current member of the Liverpool squad that he likes the most.

“I’m a Mane man, he’s my favourite Liverpool player,” Carragher said.

The iconic Reds defender will surely be hoping that Liverpool do everything possible to keep hold of Mane this summer.

Real Madrid have apparently made Mane their number one target this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

While the transfer seems highly unlikely at this stage, the rumours are a slight concern for Liverpool, as Madrid do have some considerable financial muscle.

And Carragher, like all other Liverpool fans, will be hoping that Mane is kept at Anfield for next season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to continue to dominate English football.