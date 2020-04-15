Can you get Snapchat on Apple Watch? How to take photos on Apple Watch explained

Paul Fogarty
A finger is posed next to the Snapchat app logo on an iPad on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Technology has provided so many solutions over the years but can you get Snapchat on Apple Watch?

Technology has come on huge leaps and bounds over the past 15 years thanks to the invent of the iPhone in 2007.

Even the last few years alone have seen technology used for ways we never thought possible with things like smartwatches becoming more mainstream.

One of the most popular smartwatches is, of course, the Apple Watch but there are still plenty of details that fans don't know about this nifty piece of technology.

One of the main questions fans have had in recent months is whether or not you can use Snapchat on the Apple Watch?

In this photo illustration, social media, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp and Snapchat application logos are displayed on the screen of a smartphone on October 07, 2019 in...

Can you get Snapchat on Apple Watch?

  • No, Snapchat is unavailable on the Apple Watch.

The reason for this is that the Snapchat app, which is made for the iPhone's iOS is incompatible with the Apple Watch's WatchOS software.

Another flaw with the Apple Watch and Snapchat compatibility is the fact that Apple Watches don't come with cameras.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the Apple Watch during an Apple special event at the Flint Center for the Performing Arts on September 9, 2014 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled the...

How to take Snapchat photos with your Apple Watch 

According to Business Insider, you could use your Apple Watch as a remote control for taking photos on Snapchat.

The process was quite simple. While having Snapchat open on your phone, changing the music volume on your Apple Watch by rotating the Digital Crown took a photo.

This is because Snapchat allows fans to use the iPhone volume button to take a picture and this technique worked by extension on the Apple Watch.

However, the article in question is from 2015 and, according to an answer on the Quora forum site, as of January 2020, this method no longer works on the Apple Watch.

Unfortunately, this means your best bet for sending Snapchats to your friends is sticking with your trusty phone.

Paul is a Journalism graduate from Teesside University and an ever-hopeful Bolton fan. Paul has been published by the likes of Sky Sports News and loves to write about anything from football and films to video games and Formula 1.