BBC: Is all of Killing Eve series 3 on iPlayer? Can you watch the whole season now?

Series 3 of Killing Eve is finally here but can fans in the UK watch the whole series on BBC iPlayer?

Killing Eve has been one of the best TV shows on our screens in recent years and it's safe to say that the anticipation for the newly released series 3 has been huge.

The dramatic cliffhanger at the end of series 2, that saw Eve lying presumed dead after being shot by Villanelle, certainly caught the attention of fans and definitely lived up to the name of the show.

However, when episode 1 of series 3 arrived, we learn that Eve is not dead but her problems are also far from over.

After the first episode appeared on BBC iPlayer on Monday, April 13th, fans have been left wondering whether or not the whole series is available to watch on the BBC's streaming service.

Killing Eve series 3 on the BBC

Killing Eve's third series got underway on April 13th on BBC iPlayer here in the UK.

The new series continues the story sometime after the events of series 2.

After the confrontation in Rome, Eve is back in London and is living in Koreatown, still suffering from the bullet wound inflicted by Villanelle who, meanwhile, is seen in the Catalan town of Girona on another assassination mission.

Is all of Killing Eve series 3 on BBC iPlayer?

No. At the time of writing, only episode 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The reason why only one episode has been released is because Killing Eve is being dropped weekly to coincide with new episodes being aired in the US on BBC America.

When will new episodes be released?

New episodes of Killing Eve series 3 are being released weekly on Sunday evenings on BBC America which means that BBC iPlayer viewers will have to wait until Mondays to watch new episodes.

BBC One viewers are at the biggest disadvantage, however, as the new series doesn't start until Sunday, April 19th, the same day that episode 2 arrives in the US.

Killing Eve series 3 continues to release on Mondays on BBC iPlayer with the eighth and final episode expected to arrive on June 1st here in the UK.