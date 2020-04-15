Quick links

Arteta doesn't rate £182k-a-week Arsenal star, club want to sell - report

Shane Callaghan
Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

It looks like Alexandre Lacazette's long-term future at Arsenal is growing a little more uncertain.

The France international has been linked with a move away from North London in recent weeks.

Atletico Madrid seem to be leading the race for his signature and it seems Arsenal wouldn't object to selling the 28-year-old.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta doesn't rate the former Lyon marksman, who has only managed nine goals in 26 games across all competitions - and only one of those came when Arteta took the reins at the Emirates Stadium in December following Unai Emery's dismissal.

 

The report adds that Arsenal wouldn't be against losing him, and Atletico view him as a perfect replacement for linked-away Diego Costa.

Should they sell?

Lacazette earns £182,000 per week [Spotrac] and Arsenal could free up almost £10 million on the wage bill if they sell up.

And the thing is, he isn't that important to Arteta's long-term vision it doesn't seem, evident by his struggles since the Spaniard became head coach.

If the money is right then Lacazette - who has two more years on his contract - could well get offloaded.

