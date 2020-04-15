Arsenal fans think Arteta can swap Lacazette for £45m powerhouse

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Thomas Partey.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter believe that there's an opportunity for Mikel Arteta to sign a reported target without spending a penny.

According to AS, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Gunners hitman Alexandre Lacazette.

The report adds that the Arsenal boss doesn't rate the French striker, who has scored only nine times in close to 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

And it just so happens that the North Londoners have been linked with an Atleti star.

According to The Telegraph, Arteta wants £45 million-rated midfielder Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium.

And some Arsenal fans believe that there's a window for the club to sanction a swap deal.

Trade him amd get partey,good for both side — 木子木又 (@MrJyD90) April 15, 2020

Lacazette for partey — Mudi Abdullahi Abubakar (@mudson6) April 15, 2020

Lacazette for partey will be good deal. Swap deals will be best after COVID-19. — emmanuel ocheme (@emmanuelocheme) April 15, 2020

Swap him with either llorente or partey would be a Win for us — DECLINE DE CLUB FUTBOL (@MGKLAHK) April 15, 2020

I really think this will be the only way we secure partey — OSAFC (@OSAFC2) April 15, 2020

Swap for Partey — treize khushrenada (@projectksl) April 15, 2020

Swap deals aren't all that common in football any longer, and it must be noted that we don't even know if there's going to be a transfer window yet.

The global health crisis has brought European football to its knees, but if and when the window does open, Arsenal should certainly ask if the Madrid club would be open to a trade agreement.