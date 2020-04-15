Quick links

Arsenal fans think Arteta can swap Lacazette for £45m powerhouse

Shane Callaghan
2nd April 2019, Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain; La Liga football, Atletico Madrid versus Girona; Aleix Garcia (Girona FC) breaks away from the challenge from Thomas Partey
Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Thomas Partey.

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Some Arsenal fans on Twitter believe that there's an opportunity for Mikel Arteta to sign a reported target without spending a penny.

According to AS, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Gunners hitman Alexandre Lacazette.

The report adds that the Arsenal boss doesn't rate the French striker, who has scored only nine times in close to 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

And it just so happens that the North Londoners have been linked with an Atleti star.

 

According to The Telegraph, Arteta wants £45 million-rated midfielder Thomas Partey at the Emirates Stadium.

And some Arsenal fans believe that there's a window for the club to sanction a swap deal.

Swap deals aren't all that common in football any longer, and it must be noted that we don't even know if there's going to be a transfer window yet.

The global health crisis has brought European football to its knees, but if and when the window does open, Arsenal should certainly ask if the Madrid club would be open to a trade agreement.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

