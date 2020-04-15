Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Iwobi's 'top five players he's played with' list

Shamanth Jayaram
(L-R) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Lacszette, Laurent Koscielny, Eddie Nketiah, Ainlsey Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sokratis, Alex Iwobi and Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during a...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alex Iwobi has some surprising names in his top five list.

Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Former Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi spoke on a Q&A on his Instagram about the five best players he has played with so far in his career. 

Iwobi joined Arsenal as an eight-year-old and came through the ranks. The Nigerian was promoted to the senior squad in 2015 and went on to make 149 appearances for the club in all competitions. 

The 23-year-old was sold to Everton last summer but no Toffees player has made the list of the top five players he has ever played with. 

 

However, that isn't because of the level of players he played with at Arsenal as he has picked three very surprising names on his list. 

"Santi Cazorla, Glen Kamara, Chuba Akpom, Mesut Ozil and Francis Coquelin in that order," said Iwobi.

Cazorla and Ozil were expected choices but the other three have surprised Arsenal fans on social media. Kamara and Akpom were once thought to be the future of the club but sadly, things didn't quite work out for them.

Coquelin had a couple of remarkable campaigns at Arsenal but was eventually deemed surplus to requirements and was shipped off to Valencia. 

(L-R) Francis Coquelin and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 18, 2016 in St Albans, England.

Akpom, Kamara and Coquelin are players he grew up with in the youth setup and his friendship with the trio could have earned them a place in his list ahead of other obvious options.

Iwobi played with a number of other top-quality players at Arsenal. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were strong candidates to make his list but them failing to do so has fueled Gunners fans to have a go at him. 

Here's how a few Arsenal fans reacted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alex Iwobi in the Arsenal changing room before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Huddersfield Town at Emirates Stadium on December 8, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch