Answer: Captain Ali is the captain of the ship riddle solved!

This "Captain Ali is the captain of the ship" riddle has been making the rounds again, so here's the answer.

So, how have you been keeping busy?

As the lockdown continues and many remain home from work, it's hard to keep occupied and entertained. Honestly. streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Spotify have proven such a huge help for many, offering countless hours of quality entertainment.

Indeed, lots have taken the opportunity to broaden their horizons, checking out shows, albums and whatnot that they'd never have made time for before.

On the other hand, it's also important to remain healthy, and exercise is key, whether you're doing it outside of the home once a day or inside. This means keeping your brain healthy too, and increasingly we're seeing a whirlwind of puzzles and riddles surface on social media, with prevalence on Facebook particularly.

There have been some great ones to emerge - and reemerge - recently, and while some don't have a concrete answer, this latest riddle to have readers scratching their heads certainly does...

Captain Ali is the captain of the ship riddle

This one has actually been floating around online for ages, with tweets of it going years back.

Right, so here's the riddle:

"Captain Ali is the captain of the ship. The captain of the ship is Captain Ali. What is the name of the ship. Guess the name of the ship."

Have a good think about it before you go ahead to the answer... How is it worded?

Still not got it? Well, not to worry, because we have the answer for you anyway!

Answer: Captain Ali is the captain of the ship riddle

The name of the ship is "what".

It's a clever one, but if you look at "What is the name of the ship", it's written as a statement, not a question. Therefore, it's literally saying that the ship's name is what.

With the absence of a question mark, many still read it as a question. Well, it isn't one!

Now you know the answer, be sure to ask your family or mates and see if they get it.

