Answer: As I was walking across London Bridge riddle - problem solved!

Here's the answer to the "as I was walking across London Bridge" riddle.

One of the best is arguably the following...

As I was walking across London Bridge riddle

Firstly, let's address the riddle:

"As I was walking across the London Bridge, I met a man who drew his hat and drew his cane and in this riddle, I said his name. What is it?"

The riddle has actually been worded another way too:

"I met an old man on London bridge. As the sun set on the ridge, he tipped his hat and drew his name and cheated at the guessing game. What was the man’s name?"

Have another think about it before going ahead...

Still not convinced of your answer? Well, let's get it solved.

There was a London man who crossed a London Bridge. He threw his hat an drew his cane and in this riddle I said his name. What is it? — RiCe Edition (@KBANinjaStar) January 24, 2020

Answer: As I was walking across London Bridge riddle

The man's name is Andrew.

"Wait, what?" If that's exactly how you feel, then let's break it down for you...

The part which reads "and drew his cane" or "and drew his name" says the name Andrew, but separated into two words. When said aloud, it sounds just like Andrew.

Admittedly, the riddle works much better when spoken, but nevertheless, it's still a good one. The inclusion of "London" throws people off, encouraging them to think the name of the city is the key to unlocking the man's name.

Like all great riddles, it all seems so simple once you determine the answer.

