£4m loanee, linked to long-term Ibrox move, likes Rangers anthem

Shane Callaghan
Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Glasgow Rangers have a class loanee in Ianis Hagi - and it seems like he likes life at Ibrox.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ianis Hagi has only been a Rangers player for a few months but he's already assimilating to life at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January and has proven himself an instant hit.

A double against Braga in a Europa League knockout tie has Rangers fans begging for him to be signed permanently.

And Hagi, who could cost Steven Gerrard's side a £4.2 million permanent fee, has already taken some aspects of playing for the club to his heart.

 

During an Instagram Q & A, the Romanian star was asked what his favourite song in English was, and he responded with Tina Turner's Simply the Best.

It's a significant response because it's something of an anthem during Rangers home games.

Of course, it doesn't mean that he's going to stay with the light Blues beyond the end of his loan deal, but it does perhaps illustrate that he has enjoyed his short time in Glasgow so far.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

