£4m loanee, linked to long-term Ibrox move, likes Rangers anthem

Glasgow Rangers have a class loanee in Ianis Hagi - and it seems like he likes life at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old playmaker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January and has proven himself an instant hit.

A double against Braga in a Europa League knockout tie has Rangers fans begging for him to be signed permanently.

And Hagi, who could cost Steven Gerrard's side a £4.2 million permanent fee, has already taken some aspects of playing for the club to his heart.

During an Instagram Q & A, the Romanian star was asked what his favourite song in English was, and he responded with Tina Turner's Simply the Best.

It's a significant response because it's something of an anthem during Rangers home games.

Of course, it doesn't mean that he's going to stay with the light Blues beyond the end of his loan deal, but it does perhaps illustrate that he has enjoyed his short time in Glasgow so far.

Ianis Hagi Q&A for Pepsi Romania on Instagram.



"Care este melodia ta preferata?" (What is your favourite song in English?)



Hagi: "Tina Turner - Simply the best!!"



#WATP — WATP.com (@WATP_com) April 15, 2020