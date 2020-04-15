£2m star makes admission about Leeds fans at Elland Road

Leeds United boast a superb fanbase, especially at Elland Road.

Ezgjan Alioski has admitted that it isn't always easy to play in front of Leeds United fans at Elland Road.

The Whites have some of the most loyal and passionate supporters in England.

Elland Road, in particular, isn't a happy hunting ground for opposition players because of the atmosphere that the West Yorkshire faithful drum up inside the 38,000 capacity stadium.

But the Macedonia international, a £2 million signing in 2017 [The YEP], believes that it can also be difficult for the Leeds players when things aren't going the home team's way, admitting that it hurts him and his team-mates when they can't pick up three points in their own backyard sometimes.

He told the club's official website: "I said that when I scored my first goal away, the fans were crazy. At Elland Road, with triple the amount of fans there, not just one game but every game, to play there, it's not easy.

"For the fans that push you, when you don't win, this hurts you, as you can't give them what they deserve."

The Leeds players have done their fans proud so far this season, home and away.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are top of the Championship and before this global health crisis struck, they were well on course for the Premier League.

United, who had won five games in a row before the suspension of fixtures, had a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, with nine games left, and it remains to be seen when the 2019-20 campaign resumes, if it does.