17-goal striker denies talks with major European club amid Rangers, Celtic rumours

Rangers and Celtic have been linked with Adrian Grbic.

Rangers and Celtic are reportedly keen on signing Clermont Foot striker Adrian Grbic – and competition from Marseille may not materialise just yet.

TEAMtalk report that both Old Firm clubs have been interested in Grbic this season, scouting him in action for the French side in an impressive campaign.

Subscribe

Grbic, 23, joined Clermont Foot from SCR Altach last summer, and he has racked up 17 goals and four assists in the French second division.

The Austrian attacker has been a sensation for Clermont Foot, with his free kick ability even earning comparisons to former Lyon star Juninho.

It looks likely that Grbic will move on this summer, and a move to Scotland could well be on the cards – especially after Grbic's new comments back in Austria.

Grbic has told 12 Ter Mann back in Austria that he has read rumours that he's talking to Marseille, but that isn't actually true as things stand.

The striker noted that Marseille don't have much competition for Dario Benedetto, and whilst fans keep asking him to join Andre Villas-Boas's side this summer, he isn't set for a move there.

“I have already read rumours that I am talking to Olympique Marseille, they currently occupy second place in the table, which would entitle them to participate directly in the Champions League,” said Grbic. “Their only real striker is Dario Benedetto, who has scored eleven times in the season. I can't think of anyone behind who can really hold the same position. Nice story by the way: an incredible number of Marseille fans write to me on Instagram that I should switch to them. No not at all. I only read it, but I don't deal with it. I just want it to start again with football - then we'll keep looking,” he added.

That at least gives Rangers and Celtic a chance to get in and move for Grbic, though these lingering Marseille rumours will be a concern given their potential pulling power.