£150m star admits to being an Arsenal fan, says Thierry Henry was his idol

Arsenal had a strong French influence, which attracted Paul Pogba into supporting them.

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United’s official website that he grew up an Arsenal fan and his idol is Thierry Henry.

Pogba, who has developed into one of the world’s biggest footballing stars, initially had a big connection to Arsenal, due to the amount of French players in their squad.

When Pogba was growing up Arsenal were managed by Arsene Wenger and had the likes of Emmanuel Petit and Patrick Vieira playing key roles in their side.

The Gunners also had Theirry Henry up-front, and Pogba calls the Arsenal legend one of his biggest idols.

“I will be honest,” the £150 million-rated midfielder (ESPN) said.

“So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know. Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan. I couldn’t say anything so I used to love [Thierry] Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!”

Pogba ended up moving to England at the age of 16, but he opted to join Manchester United rather than Arsenal.

The Frenchman did have a brief stint at Juventus, but has now returned to United - and the Old Trafford crowd are eagerly anticipating his return from injury currently.

Pogba has been unable to make any sort of impact this year, as he has had to undergo surgery on his knee.

The United man could be back fit to feature when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next take to the pitch though, with the Premier League possibly set to restart in June.