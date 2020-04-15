£10m PL star proves he's a Celtic fan by taking Rangers swipe online

Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are bitter rivals with one another.

Celtic fan Robert Snodgrass has made a joke about his disdain for Rangers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Glaswegian grew up supporting the Hoops, who have a famous and hostile rivalry with the Ibrox outfit on the blue half of the city.

Gabriel Agbonlahor posted a photo of former Rangers defender Alan Hutton on Instagram, during his time with the Gers.

And Snodgrass, who joined West Ham United for £10 million in 2017, has reminded people of his Celtic roots by taking a cheeky swipe at his former Scotland team-mate.

Agbonlahor wrote: "Anyone else miss Alan Hutton?" about his former Aston Villa team-mate, and Snodgrass, who also played with the right-back in the West Midlands, responded: "I don't miss him in that jersey" followed by a thumbs-down emoji.

Celtic tried to sign Snodgrass way back in 2003, but the Gallowgate-born winger elected to stay at Livingston in the belief that his first-team chances were more realistic.