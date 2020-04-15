Quick links

£10m PL star proves he's a Celtic fan by taking Rangers swipe online

Shane Callaghan
Robert Snodgrass is seen during a Scotland training session ahead of their International friendly match against Belgium at Orium Performance Centre on September 3, 2018 in Edinburgh,...
Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are bitter rivals with one another.

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic fan Robert Snodgrass has made a joke about his disdain for Rangers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old Glaswegian grew up supporting the Hoops, who have a famous and hostile rivalry with the Ibrox outfit on the blue half of the city.

Gabriel Agbonlahor posted a photo of former Rangers defender Alan Hutton on Instagram, during his time with the Gers.

And Snodgrass, who joined West Ham United for £10 million in 2017, has reminded people of his Celtic roots by taking a cheeky swipe at his former Scotland team-mate.

 

Agbonlahor wrote: "Anyone else miss Alan Hutton?" about his former Aston Villa team-mate, and Snodgrass, who also played with the right-back in the West Midlands, responded: "I don't miss him in that jersey" followed by a thumbs-down emoji.

Celtic tried to sign Snodgrass way back in 2003, but the Gallowgate-born winger elected to stay at Livingston in the belief that his first-team chances were more realistic.

Glasgow Rangers' midfielder Charles Adam (L) is congratulated by his teammate Alan Hutton (R) during their Champions League group E football match 27 November 2007 at the Gottlieb-Daimler...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

