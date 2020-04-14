Who plays Chris Tarrant in Quiz? ITV win praise for 'eerily accurate portrayal' of Millionaire quiz host

Quiz has arrived on ITV and tells the story of 2001's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? scandal but just who takes on the role of host, Chris Tarrant?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? completely shook up the game and quizshow genre when it arrived on the scene back in 1998.

The life-changing amount of money on offer made it one of the most captivating shows on TV and it totally revolutionised a genre of TV where the biggest prize was a branded mug or perhaps a speedboat if you were lucky.

However, in 2001, Millionaire was placed firmly at the centre of a huge controversy which is the subject of ITV's latest drama series, Quiz.

Taking centre-stage in the new series is Chris Tarrant, the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? but just who plays the iconic quiz show host?

Quiz on ITV

Quiz arrived on ITV on Monday, April 13th and the three-part series will arrive daily until April 15th.

The series follows the 2001 coughing controversy that saw Major Charles Ingram win £1,000,000 through nefarious means as an associate in the crowd coughed the answer.

The scandal that followed was nationwide and is still referenced in modern iterations of the series.

Who plays Chris Tarrant in Quiz?

Playing Chris Tarrant in Quiz is Michael Sheen.

The 51-year-old Welsh actor has always been praised for his uncanny portrayals of big-name historical figures including Tony Blair and football manager Brian Clough.

Sheen is near-unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant and his impersonation of the iconic quiz show host is 'eerily accurate' as one fan on Twitter wrote.

Michael Sheen: Films and TV

Michael Sheen has been a constant figure in the world of film and TV since he made his debut in 1993.

Since then he's appeared in almost 90 acting roles, his most prominent coming in the likes of The Queen where he played former Prime Minister, Tony Blair and The Damned United where he expertly took on the role of football manager Brian Clough.

More recently, the Welsh actor has appeared in the likes of Good Omens, Passengers and Slaughterhouse Rulez.

Quiz, meanwhile, continues daily at 9pm on ITV until Wednesday, April 15th.