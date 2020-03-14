Where was Wolf Hall filmed? BBC4 airs acclaimed series!

It's back on BBC4, but where was Wolf Hall filmed?

If you fancy revisiting a TV series, now is probably the time.

As the lockdown continues, more and more people are keeping themselves entertained sat in front of the telly. Many have taken the opportunity to finally check out acclaimed series like The Wire, Game of Thrones and The Sopranos which they've neglected over the years despite high praises.

However, others are also eager to dive back into some of their fond favourites.

Streaming services like Amazon and Netflix have given viewers a golden opportunity to check out titles both new and old, but it's also worth looking beyond such services too.

Over on BBC Four, the masterful 2015 series Wolf Hall has emerged once again. Whether you're exploring it for a second time, a third or even a first, it totally warrants your time. So, let's take a moment to consider the filming locations which make it such a standout work...

THEY'RE BACK! How to watch Trolls World Tour at home

BBC4: Where was Wolf Hall filmed?

As highlighted by National Trust, listed below are Wolf Hall filming locations:

Montacute House, Somerset

According to the source, it represents Greenwich Palace, Henry VIII’s main London seat and the place where Anne Boleyn was arrested. It provides the perfect location and it’s also worth noting that this is also where Sense and Sensibility was shot.

Barrington Court, Somerset

In with another Somerset location, we have Barrington Court gracing the show with luxurious interiors.

It’s transformed into York Place/Whitehall, which is the home of Cardinal Wolsey, Cromwell’s mentor. It was restored in the 1920s and boasts the prestigious Long Gallery, so is certainly worth checking out.

Lacock Abbey, Wiltshire

With Lacock Abbey, the exterior is seen on screen as Wolf Hall, the Seymour family seat. It was originally a nunnery, but then converted into a house when sold to Sir William Sharington.

The chances are you’ve seen it before, as the Harry Potter films were actually filmed there. Pretty cool!

WAIT, WHAT? The Turning ending explained

Wolf Hall: More filming locations

Below are more filming locations for Wolf Hall:

Chastleton House, Oxfordshire

The stone courtyard provides the location for the sequences exploring Cromwell’s childhood. On the other hand, the interiors are used to show the Seymour family seat at Wolf Hall.

It was built from 1607 through to 1612 and has undergone very little change since then, making it an ideal location for filming.

Great Chalfield Manor and Garden, Wiltshire

When we see Thomas Cromwell’s home, what we’re actually seeing is Great Chalfield Manor. It’s an incredible house which finished being built back in 1480 after 15 years of work, and the results still remain a wonder to witness.

The earlier source [National Trust] also identifies that the likes of Lark Rise to Candleford and The Other Boleyn Girl were shot there, so additionally, it has a history on screen too.

Horton Court, Gloucestershire

This location is presented to audiences as Cromwell’s home later in life. However, unlike the others listed, unfortunately, it’s not open to the public for visits.

Fans flock to Wolf Hall

A number of the series' admirers have decided to take the opportunity to rewatch it over on BBC Four, while some are finally getting around to it.

Upon repeat viewing, it's earning even higher praise!

Check out a selection of tweets:

Watching Wolf Hall again and it's even better the second time around. — Andrew French (@andrewfrench100) April 13, 2020

BBC 4 repeating the wonderful Wolf Hall tonight at 10pm. A superb cast that includes Endeavour star, Anton Lesser. One of the best TV series of the 21st century. — Christopher Sullivan (@Jag248RPA) April 12, 2020

BBC 4 at 10pm, Wolf Hall starts again! — ⚫️FIONA ️ (@onafi) April 12, 2020

Really enjoying a rewatch of Wolf Hall on BBC 4. I'd forgotten just how brilliant it is, and how glorious the music. — Denise (@Hermione102) April 12, 2020

SEE ALSO: A pregnant woman goes to the fridge riddle explained

In other news, Killing Eve is already renewed for season 4.