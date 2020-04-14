'Where they belong': England international desperate for Leeds to be promoted

Leeds United sold Lewis Cook to Bournemouth back in 2016, and the two sides could swap divisions this season.

Lewis Cook has claimed that he wants Leeds United back in the Premier League, in the Bournemouth Echo.

Cook left Leeds in 2016, and he remains one of the best talents to come out of the Whites’ academy in recent years.

Cook’s departure hurt Leeds at the time, but his decision has been vindicated - as his time at Bournemouth has seen him play regularly in the Premier League, and earn an England cap.

The 23-year-old now is desperate for Leeds to make it into the top flight though.

And he said: “I think that’s where they belong – in the Premier League.

“I don’t know if they would want to go up that way (with a 22-team league). I think they would want to play the rest of the season and go up as champions probably - because they were on course to do that.

“I would be happy for Leeds to be in the Premier League but we will see what happens.”

Leeds have not played Premier League football since 2004, so their return to the top flight would be wildly celebrated.

Leeds currently lead the way in the Championship, with the Whites sat eight points clear inside the automatic promotion spaces.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had won their last five games in a row before the break, and the hope will be that their momentum has not been halted if the season does restart again.

Leeds could actually leapfrog Cook’s Bournemouth side, as the Cherries are currently sat in the relegation zone in the Premier League.