What is taking out the trash meme? Latest trend on social media revealed

A new trend sees people experimenting with their outfits when they take the trash out.

During the social distancing rules, people come up with new and creative trends to fill their time.

From Facebook to Twitter, there's plenty out there - hilarious dance challenges, riddles, filters, competitions, you name it.

Of course, memes have always been part of social media and they become especially popular when there's a new trend.

So, what is taking out the trash meme? Here's all the information you need about the latest buzz.

Apparently people in Australia are dressing up in costumes to take the trash out during the quarantine and I’m wondering why this hasn’t caught on more — Andie (@andie215) April 13, 2020

What is taking out the trash meme?

People across the globe have started dressing up when they take the trash out.

Of course, that's just a new way to get through the quarantine period and make the time we spent inside slightly more bearable.

From full gowns to movie characters, people seem to enjoy themselves when they dress up for such a basic errand around the house.

For example, this man from Glasgow has become a social media star after taking his garbage out in traditional Scottish clothing.

Taking out the trash meme on social media

You will find plenty of taking out the trash memes on social media. However, it seems that most people have been sharing those snaps on their personal accounts on Facebook.

There are a couple of videos you can find on TikTok when you search for 'taking out the trash'.

The trend is getting good hits on Instagram too where the hashtag #takingoutthetrash has more than 15,000 posts at the time of writing.