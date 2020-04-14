Westworld: What song plays at the end of season 3, episode 5? Explore Ramin Djawadi's Genre soundtrack

Westworld has been famed for its use of music over the course of its opening seasons and the show's latest episode is arguably the best example yet.

Since it first arrived on our TV screens in 2016, Westworld has received plenty of praise for its captivating storylines and blend of sci-fi, western and other genres.

But one of the biggest areas of praise since the show launched has been its music.

Whether that's the orchestral score by German composer Ramin Djawadi or a piece of licensed music that's used to give a scene a little extra something.

In season 5, episode 3, there's a whole host of music that is referenced in the soundtrack as Aaron Paul's Caleb experiences a host of different film genres throughout the episode.

MORE FROM EPISODE 4: Ramin Djawadi gives The Weeknd's Wicked Games the Westworld treatment

Westworld season 3 on Sky Atlantic

After season 2 last appeared on our screens in June 2018, season 3 of Westworld finally arrived here in the UK on March 16th, 2020.

Episodes have hit our screens each Monday since after airing on Sundays in the US.

The most recent episode in the new season was episode 5 and arguably the biggest plot point in the episode revolves around Aaron Paul's Caleb as he's injected with a drug named 'genre.'

As a result, Caleb experiences the rest of the episode as if he's in several different film genres, ranging from romance to horror. On top of that, each new genre is given a piece of music or two that relates to a well-known film in the genre of choice.

Songs that appear in episode 5

To emphasise each new genre that Caleb experiences, a host of well-known pop songs are given the Ramin Djawadi treatment, something we've regularly seen throughout the show so far.

In episode 5, the songs and pieces of music used are:

For the film noir genre, Ramin Djawadi was tasked with creating a piece of music that drew inspiration from the films Vertigo and Out of the Past, two classics in the film noir genre.

Ride of the Valkyries by Richard Wagner is used as a nod to Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now and is used to show Caleb's arrival in the action genre.

The score for the film Love Story by composer Francis Lai is used as inspiration during Caleb's experience of the romance film genre.

Up next came the drama genre which brought with it the Iggy Pop song Nightclubbing which is a song that's also been used in the film Trainspotting.

Before experiencing the final genre, Caleb has a brief moment in reality which is scored by a cover of David Bowie's Space Oddity.

And finally, during Caleb's journey into the horror genre, The Shining is used as inspiration with heavy use of the Dies Irae hymn which in film terms is often used to represent death.

What song plays at the end of episode 5?

Emerge by Fischerspooner.

The episode comes to a dramatic end as Caleb takes delivery of a mysterious package.

As the moment unfolds and the credits start to roll, we can hear the debut single by electroclash duo Fischerspooner, which appeared on their 2001 album #1.

Westworld season 3 continues here in the UK on Mondays until the eight-episode season comes to an end on May 3rd.