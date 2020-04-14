How to get the Trolls World Tour Snapchat Filter - and other movie filters to try

The new Trolls film has just been released, and there's a Snapchat filter to go with it!

Trolls is one of the biggest family computer-animated films of recent years. The film, which is produced by Dreamworks and distributed by Universal first came out in 2016, and the second film of the series, Trolls World Tour was just released in the United States on 10th April 2020.

The release of the new Trolls film starring Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Justin Timberlake and Ozzy Osbourne has broken all records and scored the biggest opening day and opening weekend digital title ever and is top on every digital platform.

The film has been so popular that it even has its own Snapchat filter! With everyone at home in coronavirus lockdown, you can now turn yourself into a virtual troll to entertain you for a while.

What is the Trolls Snapchat Filter?

The filter allows you to turn yourself into Poppy, the upbeat hero of the Trolls films and daughter of the Troll King.

It is a picture of Poppy the Troll with a gap where her face should be, allowing you to put your face in its place and essentially turning yourself into a Troll.

How do you find the Trolls Snapchat Filter?

First, open the camera screen of Snapchat and press 'Explore' in the bottom right hand corner of the screen to search through all the Snapchat filters.

Search the word 'Trolls'.

Find the filter called 'Trolls LIVE' made by Lucas Chamberlain.

Click 'Try Lens' and the filter will be in your saved filters.

Apply the filter and place your face in the gap.

Take your photo or video and save or post to Snapchat!

Other animated movie Snapchat Filters to try!

Trolls isn't the only film that has its own Snapchat filter, with users creating filters for almost every film out there!

Try searching for different film filters on the explore page. You can turn yourself into Shrek, wear Elsa's crown from Frozen or even be batman.

You could spend hours trying out all of the movie filters on Snapchat. There's something to entertain you in lockdown!

