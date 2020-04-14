Tottenham youngster Ryan Sessegnon can remind everybody why he is so highly rated

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon has another chance at success.

Ryan Sessegnon's first season at Tottenham has not gone the way he will have dreamt it.

Injury sustained last summer meant his transfer was more difficult in the first place, while Spurs drove a hard bargain with Fulham to land him for a quarter of the £100 million price [The Sun] placed on him in 2018.

The paused season gives Sessegnon another opportunity to get back on track, with a totally fresh start.

Sessegnon had only managed four Premier League starts all season, with two coming in 2020.

Injury delayed his debut and then a managerial change hardly helped his cause when trying to find some consistency.

His best moment came away at Bayern Munich in the Champions League when he scored a consolation goal in a 3-1 loss.

The quality of opponent this goal came against was a timely reminder of his ability.

The way it was going though, Sessegnon was not going to make England's Euro 2020 squad, which had seemed unthinkable two years ago when there were calls for him to feature in the World Cup 2018 squad after a sensational Championship campaign with Fulham.

The Euros being delayed is good news for Sessegnon, who can have another chance to put together a campaign to catch Gareth Southgate's eye.

With all the talk about young talents in the Premier League at rivals clubs like Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Billy Gilmour and Gabriel Martinelli, Sessegnon's slow season has seen him drop back from the limelight a little.

This can be a good thing. It takes the pressure off, and should test his motivation.

When football restarts, Sessegnon has a fresh opportunity to get back to his best and show why he is one of the best young footballers in the country.